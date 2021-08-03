The Friends Cast Released The Cutest Merch, And You Only Have 1 Month To Buy It

One of the most popular TV shows ever has just announced an exclusive, limited-edition merch line. Filled with your favorite characters and quotes, the Friends x Represent “Cast Collection” is here, and it’s being sold in an incredibly unique way. Developed in collaboration with Represent, the Friends merch line will be released over the next nine months in three different drops. Currently, you can shop quotes from Seasons 1 through 3. Later, Seasons 4 through 6 and then Seasons 7 through 10 will launch as two separate drops. Basically, get ready for Friends to dominate your life all over again.