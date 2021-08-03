Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

The Friends Cast Released The Cutest Merch, And You Only Have 1 Month To Buy It

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most popular TV shows ever has just announced an exclusive, limited-edition merch line. Filled with your favorite characters and quotes, the Friends x Represent “Cast Collection” is here, and it’s being sold in an incredibly unique way. Developed in collaboration with Represent, the Friends merch line will be released over the next nine months in three different drops. Currently, you can shop quotes from Seasons 1 through 3. Later, Seasons 4 through 6 and then Seasons 7 through 10 will launch as two separate drops. Basically, get ready for Friends to dominate your life all over again.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#The Friends#The Rape Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Power 95.9

This TikToker Looks Just Like Jennifer Aniston

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Selena Gomez's inclusive swimwear collab, Jennifer Aniston's TikTok look-alike and more, below!. Jennifer Anniston's TikTok Look-Alike. A woman who looks nearly identical to...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Friends Reunion, Jennifer Aniston Still Isn't Done With The Ross And Rachel Debate

It’s one of television’s most discussed questions: Were Friends super couple Ross and Rachel on a break? We thought the debate was over, after Jennifer Aniston admitted on the emotional Friends: The Reunion special that of course her and David Schwimmer’s characters were broken up when Ross slept with another woman. But Aniston has reignited the dispute with a post on Instagram.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Jennifer Aniston wears same suit as Harry Styles, fans go wild

When it comes to style, Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles will be there for you. The “Friends” favorite, 52, posed for InStyle’s September 2021 cover story in a stunning array of designer duds from Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Chloé and more — but one particular patterned Gucci suit quickly caught the eyes of Styles superfans.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Aniston & ‘Friends’ Cast Join Forces to Launch the Show’s First Official Merch Collection for Charity

So no one told you there was going to be a “Friends” merchandise launch?. The cast of the famous ’90s sitcom came together on Instagram to promote the show’s first official merchandise collection. The limited-edition line, available for just four weeks, features an array of colorful sweatshirts and T-shirts retailing from $29.99 to $49.99. Each includes a range of different quotes from the comedy’s first three seasons, which fans of the show will instantly remember — including “We were SO not on a break!,” “Smelly Cat,” and “Who’s FICA?” — from leads Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston stuns fans with surprising admission

Jennifer Aniston surprised her fans in a recent interview with InStyle magazine when the Friends star admitted that she'd cut people out of her life because of their views on the COVID-19 vaccination. When asked about the TV shows that she had on during the pandemic, Jennifer said it was...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Jennifer Aniston Models New Friends Merch and Sets the Record Straight: 'We Were SO Not on a Break'

The Friends co-stars are commemorating some of the show's most iconic moments for a good cause. The cast teamed up with entertainment merchandising company Represent to launch a limited-edition line of graphic apparel embossed with memorable phrases and depictions of classic scenes Friends to benefit charities "near and dear to each of the stars," according to a press release.
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Aniston Finally Took a Break During Covid

Jennifer Aniston was, in fact, on a break as soon as the global pandemic began a year and a half ago. The Friends star tells InStyle's Laura Brown on this week's episode of Ladies First with Laura Brown that the Covid-19 pandemic allowed her to take a step back and "reassess" things in her life.
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Aniston Knows What She Wants

With one of Hollywood’s most celebrated careers, our September cover star could rest on her laurels. But after a year of looking back, she's ambitious for a clearer, happier future. It's now been 27 years since Jennifer Aniston debuted on Friends, hurtling at a speed she could not control into...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

The Cast of Friends Promote Cute Merch With Their Iconic TV Lines For a Cause

The cast of Friends have just announced a limited-edition apparel line following their blissful, broadcasted reunion — just when we made it clear that we really, really miss them. The tees, hoodies, baseball caps, tanks, and coffee mugs are illustrated with iconic moments and quotes from the hit TV show and brought to life by Represent, a bespoke design company that builds brands for fandoms. They are offered in a variety of colorways and cap off at $50 for the sweatshirts. But the best part is, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc have all committed to giving half of their proceeds from the line to a charity of their choosing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy