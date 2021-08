Supermodel Naomi Campbell has shared an adorable snap of her newborn baby, proving she’s already taking after her stylish mom in a Versace ‘fit. Trust Naomi Campbell to have the best dressed baby! The 51-year-old took to Instagram on July 15 to share a snap of her newborn daughter wearing a colorful Versace onesie, which retails for over $200 — see the cute pic here. The new mom gave fans a rare glimpse at the little girl, whose name is yet to be revealed, laying down in the designer ‘fit. “I love you Gianni Versace,” the supermodel wrote, paying tribute to the late fashion designer on the 24th anniversary of his infamous death.