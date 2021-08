As we slowly work our way out of the pandemic, Rhode Island continues to see signs of a recovery but as always there is a good amount of caution in how we will recover. The latest Current Conditions Index (CCI) as compiled by Leonard Lardaro of the University of Rhode Island, showed a significant increase over the previous month (April versus March). The increase would indicate that the state is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels, with the help of federal and state monetary and fiscal stimulus. From a real estate perspective, while there is no evidence of negative impact on values, activity continues to increase only being contained by a lack of inventory. While the overall commercial market has not seen the upward pressures being exhibited in the residential market, upward pressure both on sale prices and rents, especially in the industrial market, is clearly evident.