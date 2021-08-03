Cancel
Seattle, WA

Should Seattle Use Ranked-Choice Voting?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Primary Day in Seattle, which means procrastinators across the city are sweating out their choices for mayor, two city council positions, and King County executive, among other things. It’s a lot to decide on—too much, one might argue. Seattle’s mayoral race alone has more than a dozen candidates, some of whom have vexingly similar platforms. Yet only one of their tiny ovals can get pen-swirled in on each ballot (write-ins are also allowed).

washingtonstatewire.com

What conclusions should we draw from the Seattle primary?

Ballots are still coming in, but early results indicate Seattle voters value candidates with experience, but who promise to deliver enough change from the status quo to garner their support. This was highlighted by the Seattle mayoral race, said Andrew Villeneuve, director of the Northwest Progressive Institute, as both candidates...
Omak Chronicle

Seattle mayor race's 'democracy vouchers' meant more money, not votes

(The Center Square) – Seattle's primary election was the first to be financed with $1.9 million in taxpayer dollars split among ten mayoral candidates. The result was anything but a sea change for the city's political landscape. Democracy vouchers were conceived in 2015 as part of a local initiative, I-122...
Amherst, MAamherstbulletin.com

Andy Anderson: Advance ranked-choice voting in Amherst

Almost four years ago, in 2017, the Amherst Charter Commission approved a new charter, and six months later the citizens of Amherst adopted it. Among other things, the charter established ranked-choice voting as the method to elect town offices, beginning this November. But due to a decision made by the council, we are now looking at 2023 before ranked-choice voting is finally implemented, more than six years after the initial approval.
washingtoninformer.com

Ranked-Choice Voting Debate Intensifies in D.C.

Last fall, at-large Council member Christina Henderson (I) clinched electoral victory in a crowded field of two dozen candidates. Not long after entering office, she engaged council colleagues and constituents about how to ensure that candidates, regardless of party or degree of political backing, could compete on an equal playing field.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s ranked choice voting and top-four primary are legal, judge says

A Superior Court judge has ruled Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system and open primary are legal. Judge Gregory Miller rejected arguments that the new election method violates the right of free association. The legal challenge was filed by the Alaskan Independence Party, a frequent Libertarian party candidate and a...
hometownsource.com

Ranked-choice voting demonstration in Bloomington

Bloomington will host ranked-choice voting demonstrations beginning this weekend at Bloomington Civic Plaza. Ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting, will allow voters to rank their choices for each seat on the Bloomington City Council ballot. On election night, first-choice votes are counted. If no candidate has more than 50% of the votes, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice have their second-choice vote counted instead. The process repeats until one candidate has a majority.
Inside Nova

Arlington residents have chance to test out ranked-choice voting

It won’t be coming to polling places across Arlington this fall, but those who want to try out the “ranked-choice” (or “instant-runoff”) form of election will have a chance next week. The Arlington County Office of Voter Registration & Elections will conduct a mock election using the ranked-choice format on...
Wiscnews.com

LETTER: Free choice to vote

The 2020 election saw record voting from both parties. The GOP is trying to make sure fewer people vote for both parties. Their legislators are passing voter restrictions. Their governors are fighting vaccinations and mask wearing. What will the 2022 elections be like?. People who listen to anti-vax and anti-mask...
capitolhillseattle.com

Take the CHS 2021 Mayoral Primary Ranked Choice Survey

Next Tuesday, ballots are due in the August Primary Election including a major choice for Seattle voters — picking one person from a field of 15 with hopes your candidate is one of the top two to go through to the November General Election. There is probably a better way...
303magazine.com

Colorado Lays the Groundwork for Ranked Choice Voting

How Coloradans vote in elections could be changing in a couple years – ranked choice voting is headed our way. During the 2021 legislative session, the Colorado General Assembly passed HB-1071: Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections. Now signed into law, the bill extends resources to cities and towns that wish to implement ranked choice voting (RCV) into their election procedures. This means that rather than selecting one candidate per office, voters could rank their preference for multiple candidates. Candidates in nonpartisan elections don’t represent a party.
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Ranked Choice Voting can be everyone’s gain

As a Champaign area resident, a former high school civics teacher, and a member of FairVote Illinois, a nonpartisan group advocating for ranked choice voting (RCV), I want local residents to know about the potential benefits of RCV here at home, especially in light of The News-Gazette’s July 2nd editorial “Let New York City’s pain be everyone else’s gain” which incorrectly blames delays and confusion of the recent NYC mayoral results on the city’s new RCV system. RCV is an electoral reform that can improve representation and reduce partisanship, at all levels of government. And, coincidentally, Champaign County is in a unique position to be an innovator and leader in this reform.
Seattle Times

Housing, homelessness at forefront as Seattle voters weigh primary election choices

Stand on a street corner just about anywhere in Seattle, ask passersby about the city’s primary election and you’ll hear the same thing again and again. In Othello. In Ballard. At University Village. In South Park. Many voters are concerned about housing costs and homelessness, which makes sense. Seattle declared...
wrangellsentinel.com

Judge upholds Alaska's ranked-choice voting law

JUNEAU (AP) – Absent an appeal and reversal by the state Supreme Court, Alaskans next year will select candidates for governor, Legislature and Congress without partisan primary elections. A state court judge on July 29 upheld a new voting process set to take effect for next year’s elections. Superior Court...
The Stranger

Slog AM: TIME TO VOTE, SEATTLE; Progressives Slam Biden for Eviction Moratorium Expiration; COVID Hospitalization Rate Matches April Levels

You still have time to vote, but we're getting down to the wire here: According to The Stranger's click-o-meter and to several campaign staffers I talked to for a forthcoming piece, a very large number of you are still trying to decide who to vote for at this very moment! (As of yesterday, just under 17% of registered voters in King County had returned their ballots. The day before the 2017 primaries, 18% of registered voters had turned in their ballots, so we're slippin!!) That's somewhat understandable given the unending stresses and perturbations of daily life, but uh....time to vote or else let the old rich white people decide who the next mayor will be!!
wkar.org

Lansing Voters May Not Weigh In On Ranked Choice Voting After All

The Lansing City Council may pull a question from November’s ballot asking voters whether they want to change local elections to a new system. Council members agreed this month to let residents decide on switching to ranked choice voting. Under that system, voters rank candidates in order of preference. But...
The Post and Courier

Letter: ID should be required to vote

In the pre-pandemic summer of 2019, my wife and I vacationed with our daughters and their families on Cape Cod. On arrival, my first duty was getting beach stickers for two cars so our four grandsons – ages 2 through 6 – could run and play on the beautiful beaches of Cape Cod Bay. The application was demanding, asking for drivers’ licenses, car registrations, plate documentation and proof of rental agreement. Fortunately, I was able to provide full documentation and wrote out a check for $360 – after assuring town officials I was solvent.

Comments / 0

