Pat Perez has played with a lot of talented golfers over the course of his journeyman career, including the most talented of them all: Tiger Woods. The pair are the same age and first crossed paths in junior golf. It all gives him a unique perspective on today’s current crop of talented golfers, and speaking on this week’s episode of Claude Harmon III’s GOLF.com podcast “Off Course,” his verdict is clear: Jon Rahm, he says, the best of them all.