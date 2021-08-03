Cancel
Russia hands Navalny ally parole-like sentence over protests

By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Tuesday sentenced a close ally of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 1 1/2 years of parole-like restrictions in a controversial criminal case the government launched against opposition supporters after mass protests shook Russia this year. Support local journalism reporting on your...

