Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

ZipRecruiter (ZIP), Facebook (FB) Team Up for Job Seekers

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Job seekers who receive credentials through Facebook Blueprint - Facebook's platform offering online learning courses, training programs, and certifications related to digital marketing - can take advantage of a new ZipRecruiter-powered website to find their next great opportunity.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeker#Collar#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Internettucson.com

ZipRecruiter and Facebook Team Up to Connect Job Seekers to Digital Marketing Jobs

New ZipRecruiter Job Site Connects Job Seekers Credentialed Through Facebook Blueprint with Their Next Great Opportunity. Job seekers who receive credentials through Facebook Blueprint—Facebook’s platform offering online learning courses, training programs, and certifications related to digital marketing—can take advantage of a new ZipRecruiter-powered website to find their next great opportunity.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Personal FinancePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Internetmodernreaders.com

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $390.00

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.85.
Jobsthepennyhoarder.com

Earn $18/Hr as a Customer Service Rep for a Background Screening Company

First Advantage, a comprehensive background screening company, needs an experienced customer service representative. The remote job is open to candidates across the U.S. In this contract-to-hire role, you’ll help customers with any issues related to First Advantage services, ranging from tech inquiries to database questions. You will document your troubleshooting steps, and you may collaborate with internal experts to resolve the problems.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Internetmodernreaders.com

JMP Securities Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.85.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Raymond James: Facebook (FB) Stock Is a Buy, Growth Worries and All

Facebook (FB, $373.28) blew past Wall Street's bottom- and top-line estimates when it posted results late Wednesday, yet FB stock slumped Thursday on concerns about decelerating second-half growth as it laps tougher year-over-year comparisons. But that doesn't affect the long-term investment thesis on the name, insists Raymond James analyst Aaron...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 6,798 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Missouri Statekrcgtv.com

Younger Missourians face difficulties in job market

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Missourians between the ages of 16 and 24 are underrepresented in the state's job market, according to Missouri's director of workforce development. "I think the biggest thing I'm hearing right now, and the biggest thing I'm seeing in the data, is we don't have enough youth entering employment," director Mardy Leathers told KRCG 13. "There's really a need for younger leadership."
Businesswoodard.com

Intuit Expanding Team in India

Intuit is planning to add 350 additional people to its team of approximately 1,100 team members who currently work at Intuit's India location, which has been ranked as the #3 place to work in India in 2021. The expansion will primarily be for the company's Software Engineering, Product Management, Experience...
Jobsdreamwidth.org

new job.. (Reply)

I took a part time job at a grocery store. I'm glad I'll be working again, but have to commute an hour. Despite applying to multiple businesses closer to home, I had no luck getting hired. Orientation starts next week. It'll be good to have some income again.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $27,336,372.00. On Friday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock...

Comments / 0

Community Policy