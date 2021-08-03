ZipRecruiter (ZIP), Facebook (FB) Team Up for Job Seekers

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.85.