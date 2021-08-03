Cancel
L3Harris Technologies (LHX) PT Raised to $252 at Vertical Research Partners

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard raised the price target on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) to $252.00 (from $240.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Our 2021 and 2022 adjusted EPS estimates remain...

www.streetinsider.com

NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $50.45 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.

Expands technology footprint in the US, as well as internationally. Accelerates intelligent infrastructure market access and growth. Expedites access to complementary data. Enhances suite of solutions through acquisition of proprietary artificial intelligence...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the Company.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “
MarketsStreetInsider.com

EPAM Systems (EPAM) PT Raised to $705 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon raised the price target on EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) to $705.00 (from $525.00) while
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$228.00

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.69.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Clean Harbors (CLH) PT Raised to $120 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst James Ricchiuti raised the price target on Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) to $120.00 (from $110.00) while
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) PT Raised to $52 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Haendel St. Juste raised the price target on Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ: GLPI) to $52.00 (from $50.00)
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $105.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Schlumberger (SLB) PT Raised to $38 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro raised the price target on Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) to $38.00 (from $37.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Expanding margins and robust FCF...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.75, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.71. Revenue for the quarter came in at $732 million versus the consensus estimate of $730.56 million. GUIDANCE:. Avaya Holdings sees...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Upgrades FTS International (FTSI) to Buy

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro upgraded FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) from
Grocery & SupermaketStreetInsider.com

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Morrison (Wm.) Supermarkets plc

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:. (c) Name...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $105.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $103.47 million. GUIDANCE:. Digital Media...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Evolent Health (EVH) PT Raised to $32 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the price target on Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) to $32.00 (from $30.00)

