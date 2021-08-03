L3Harris Technologies (LHX) PT Raised to $252 at Vertical Research Partners

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.