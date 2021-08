I know many people who are happily subscribed members of the Spotify Premium service. And quite frankly, I can understand the attraction towards it. If you like music, and particularly diving down rabbit holes that might open up new favourites, having the ability to pick any track you want, play it as often as you like, and, of course, do so without any pesky adverts interrupting your session are clearly quite nice perks to have. However, with a price of £9.99 a month, I don’t personally have it because, frankly, I have enough expenses without adding a fringe one to it.