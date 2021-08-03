Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letter: More love, empathy; less judgment

By to the editor
ncadvertiser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to thank Eileen Carson for her well-written, clear and concise letter “Live Christian values of love, empathy every day,” July 12. I, too, was raised Catholic and am dismayed by the stand that the U.S. Bishops have taken regarding banning a Catholic from communion. I have also been confused and disheartened by those who call themselves Christians who do not espouse the tenets that Jesus put forth. As Carson states (and it bears repeating) “Love, compassion, empathy, kindness, selflessness and forgiveness” are the basis of Christian beliefs. As we are taught, mortals are not to judge others, that is for God to do. We have been told to love our neighbors, not involve ourselves in others’ personal lives.

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy#Catholic#The U S Bishops#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
inspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Filling of God’s Power and Love - Your Daily Prayer - August 4

“I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to measure of all the fullness of God.” Ephesians 3:16-19.
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Understanding evangelicalism in America today

A precipitous decline in the number of Americans identifying as white evangelical was revealed in Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census on American Religion. In 2006, almost a quarter of the American population identified as white evangelical, but only 14.5% the population does so today. Evangelical is an umbrella category...
Religiongraceorange.org

God's Truth for Trying Times - 8/3/21

We need God’s truth in trying times. Read the Scripture passage, think about what it is saying, then pray; by yourself or with your household. Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly (Col. 3:16). READ: James 1:21. Therefore put away all filthiness and rampant wickedness and receive with...
TV ShowsButler Eagle

We need more love, less hate

Many Americans wake up every day thinking about the troublesome state this country is in, with the needless shootings, murders and hate crimes being reported constantly. What is the major cause? The problem stems from the content and subject matter in our movies, TV shows, internet games and even children’s cartoons. When people watch this stuff over and over again, they become brainwashed.
SocietyQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: For love of country

It started decades ago in our colleges and universities, where many of our current elementary and secondary school teachers and school board members were indoctrinated into the Marxist endgame: destruction of the existing society. Many of these teachers and board members are now indoctrinating our children and grandchildren with what they "learned."
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Safe Behind God’s Protection

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Isaiah 54:13-17. We are made strong through the love and power of the Lord Almighty. It is not our strength and human intuition that protect us. It is the Spirit of the only true God!. Christ alone is our victory...
Louisiana Statelailluminator.com

As Louisiana’s COVID-19 cases spread, a gospel of selfishness spreads with it | Jarvis DeBerry

Every Christian should know the story of the legal scholar who tells Jesus he knows he’s commanded to love his neighbor as much as he loves himself but professes not to understand who his neighbor is. Without actually reciting the parable of the man who’s ambushed on Jericho Road and then revived and rescued by his presumed enemy, Gov. John Bel Edwards, who’s Catholic, has repeatedly alluded to that passage of scripture when he’s begged residents to think of COVID-19 mitigation efforts as part of their duty to be good neighbors.
Chaska, MNswnewsmedia.com

Letter: Residents share our love of books

As co-presidents of Friends of the Chaska Library, we are writing this letter to thank the community for attending our summer book sale. Due to the pandemic, we were not able to hold the sale last summer, so we were very happy for the opportunity to do so this year. Special thanks to the city of Chaska and the Chaska Historical Society for sharing the plaza space outside of their buildings for our sale.
Religionkingsburyjournal.com

Read the bible as a love letter

I have a request for you today. Don't read your Bible. If I could put the big eye surprised emoji here, I would. Surprised? Relieved? Angry at worst? Curious at best?. There have been many days in my Christian journey where God was reduced to something on my to-do list. Check off the devotion box, check off the Sunday service box, check off the prayer box ... somewhere along the way, I picked up a checklist of sorts with what good Christians are supposed to do, and it was reduced to this; Pray. Read your Bible. Go to church. Watch your mouth. Be nice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy