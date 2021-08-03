Boston College Fall Camp Preview: Wide Receiver
Boston College is set to open fall camp on Friday in preparation for the 2021 college football season. Hopes are high surrounding the Eagles ahead of Jeff Hafley's second season as the program's head coach. Boston College strung together a 6-5 record in 2020 and nearly toppled two nationally-ranked teams in Clemson and North Carolina. While a record just one game above the .500 mark might not seem like anything special on the surface, the Eagles were a much-improved team in Hafley's rookie season and figure to take another step forward this upcoming season with a total of 20 starters, including the entire starting offensive line, returning.247sports.com
