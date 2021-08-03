Cancel
Redo the Amazon union election in Alabama, NLRB official recommends

By Laura Hautala
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of a historic union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama should be set aside, a hearing officer from the National Labor Board Relations said in recommendations. The findings address complaints from the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union alleging the company misled and threatened workers in violation of federal labor law. The union sought to represent thousands of workers at the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, but lost by a ratio of more than 2-to-1 in April.

