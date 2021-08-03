Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Hero Academia Episode 107 Preview Revisits a Major Villain

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero Academia will be taking a break this week thanks in part to the Tokyo Summer Olympics that are currently taking place in Japan, but that isn't stopping the anime adaptation from giving us a look into their next episode and the return of a surprising villain. With the Endeavor Agency Arc preparing to bring to a close the story of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki learning how to better harness their Quirks under the number one hero Endeavor, the My Villain Academia Arc is set to explore the story of Shigaraki and his crew battling the Meta Liberation Army.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero Academia#The Adventures#The League Of Villains#Eraserhead#Ua Academy#The Endeavor Agency Arc#World Heroes Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Omitted a Special Shoto Moment

My Hero Academia can be plenty dark when it wants, and fans of the series have learned as much the hard way. If you do not know, the manga has been on a tear with gritty content for the last year, and the anime is starting to pick up on that arc. But in the anime's most recent episode, a special moment from Shoto's past was kept away from audiences.
Comicsdavenportlibrary.com

Popular Manga Explained: My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi

Have you ever wondered what the heck people are talking about when they rave about a series of manga (Japanese comics read from right-to-left) or anime (Japanese animation)? So have I – and luckily for you I have made it my mission to educate myself about things I never seem to stop hearing about. My latest escapade was into the wildly popular My Hero Academia manga series, which is also a smash hit anime available on DVD. Here’s my breakdown of what it’s all about, my reading experience and why all lovers of superhero stories and high school dramas should give it a try.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Lights Up With Eri

My Hero Academia's fourth season introduced one of the most important figures in the franchise's history, Eri, whose Quirk was being used in order to help the villain Overhaul and his mobsters within the Yakuza, and one fan has highlighted the pint-sized powerhouse via some flashy Cosplay. Eri's Quirk, for those who need a refresher, gives her the ability to "rewind" targets, which gives her the power to heal wounds, eliminate Quirks, or even restore powers for those heroes or villains that have lost it in the past and fans can expect big things from her in the future of the franchise.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 5's Todoroki Family Dinner With New Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator is celebrating the Todoroki Family dinner in Season 5's newest episode with a fun new sketch! Following a brief detour tying the events of the Endeavor Agency arc to the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie, the fifth season of the anime is now right back into the thick of things as the newest episode continues to explore Endeavor and how he's trying to make things right with the rest of his family. This leads to quite the awkward moment involving Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo as well, and the original series creator decided to celebrate.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Features "Hellish" Endeavor Family Dinner

Endeavor's family has been through a lot during their time as a clan, with most of the rough times that they had to wade through caused by none other than the number one hero himself who was seeking to build a unit that could overtake All Might for the top spot in hero society. During the latest episode of My Hero Academia, the Todoroki family welcomed Bakugo and Deku to the table and had a dinner that saw drama percolating beneath the surface thanks to the sins of the father of the family who is seeking redemption in his new role.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Introduces the Lost Todoroki, Toya

My Hero Academia finally introduced the lost Todoroki family member, Toya, with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the fifth season! The fifth season of the series has returned to its main story following a brief detour episode tying the events of the TV anime to the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie, and this means that the Endeavor Agency arc has taken its next important step. As Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki have been working under Endeavor, we have gotten yet another look at how Endeavor has changed and is trying to make things better with his family.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals How Shoto Todoroki Got His Scar

My Hero Academia is continuing to tell the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc, and with it, we were shown a family dinner of the Todoroki Clan that attempted to put to bed some of the sins of the past while also bringing Deku and Bakugo to the table alongside their fellow classmate Shoto. Throughout his childhood, Shoto had to do some insane training under his father, with Endeavor attempting to mold his son into a hero that could one day overcome All Might, with the episode also showing us just how the youngest Todoroki got his facial scar.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The interns are now given the chance to see various heroes exhibit their powers every day in their training. With an impending doom about to arrive, they have to make sure that they would learn to be able to contribute to saving the city. My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 is about to arrive to make sure to set the release date and time on your countdown now.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 E17 "The Hellish Todoroki Family" Review

Things get awkward during dinner on this week's episode of My Hero Academia, "The Hellish Todoroki Family". After being asked to bring Shoto and his friends home for dinner, it is impossible for the Todoroki family to keep their secrets hidden and tension from rising. Turns out that Endeavor is able to hold it down in the streets, but his life at home is still as tumultuous as ever. It seems Endeavor is as gunshy to forgive himself as his family is to forgive him. Will Endeavor ever get the chance to prove himself as a father at home? Or will being the number one hero be enough?
ComicsComicBook

Olympic Athlete Commissions My Hero Academia Avatar Ahead of Event

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are in full swing, and while the legendary event taking place this year are having many anime fans thinking of the motion picture Akira, which has a number of coincidences with the games this time around, one athlete has decided to turn themselves into a character from My Hero Academia. With a fan artist posting the avatar of the athlete on social media, it's clear that the world of anime continues to appear in a number of venues around the world and the 2021 Summer Olympics are no exception.
ComicsTwinfinite

Someone Dressed up My Hero Academia’s Eri as Other Heroes & It Is Kawaii

Ever since Eri was introduced in the third episode of season four in My Hero Academia, fans have agreed that everything must be done to protect this precious child. To commemorate her adorableness, one talented artist went out of their way to somehow make everyone’s favorite child quirk user even more kawaii.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Assistant Pens New Hawks Sketch

My Hero Academia's fifth season has given plenty of screen time to Hawks, the young number two hero who has the ability to not only fly but also manipulate his countless number of feathers for offensive and defensive purposes, and the assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared new art that features the winged wonder with a brand new look. Currently, Hawks is attempting to navigate an undercover mission that has him learning more about both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army while conveying information to the Public Safety Commission in hopes of saving Hero Society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy