My Hero Academia Episode 107 Preview Revisits a Major Villain
My Hero Academia will be taking a break this week thanks in part to the Tokyo Summer Olympics that are currently taking place in Japan, but that isn't stopping the anime adaptation from giving us a look into their next episode and the return of a surprising villain. With the Endeavor Agency Arc preparing to bring to a close the story of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki learning how to better harness their Quirks under the number one hero Endeavor, the My Villain Academia Arc is set to explore the story of Shigaraki and his crew battling the Meta Liberation Army.comicbook.com
