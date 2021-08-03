My Hero Academia Episode 107 Preview Revisits a Major Villain

Things get awkward during dinner on this week's episode of My Hero Academia, "The Hellish Todoroki Family". After being asked to bring Shoto and his friends home for dinner, it is impossible for the Todoroki family to keep their secrets hidden and tension from rising. Turns out that Endeavor is able to hold it down in the streets, but his life at home is still as tumultuous as ever. It seems Endeavor is as gunshy to forgive himself as his family is to forgive him. Will Endeavor ever get the chance to prove himself as a father at home? Or will being the number one hero be enough?