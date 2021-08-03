Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

SwiftKey Beta Adds Support For Cloud Clipboard Sync With Windows

By Sagar Naresh
Android Headlines
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most used keyboard apps for smartphones is SwiftKey. In the latest beta release of SwiftKey, Microsoft is adding support for cloud clipboard sync with Windows. Yes. With this new addition, SwiftKey users will be able to perform cross-platform copy/paste functions. This nifty feature will make the day-to-day life of users who switch between Android and Windows platforms, much easier.

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Android Police#Microsoft Swiftkey#Settings#Toggle#The Play Store#Apkmirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to disable your microphone and camera with Android 12 privacy controls

With the Android 12 Beta 2, you can access the new Privacy Dashboard to see which apps used your location, camera, or microphone recently, then change your permissions for each app. But if you're concerned that your phone has been remotely compromised or that an app is secretly recording you, there's a new hard switch that lets you instantly disable all apps' access to your phone hardware. Here's how to disable your microphone and camera with Android 12 using Quick Settings.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to hide apps on Android

Figuring out how to hide apps on Android can be frustrating. Not every brand of Android phone gives you the option to do it, and on those that do, there's a different process for each one. It's needlessly tricky to work out how to conceal apps that frequently distract you,...
Cell Phonesimore.com

Put Google Maps on your iPhone and iPad Home screens with its new widgets

Google Maps has today been updated to support widgets on iPhone and iPad for the first time. There are two different types of widgets available right now. Google Maps has today updated its iPhone and iPad app to include support for a feature that was big when Apple released iOS 14 almost a year ago — Home screen widgets. The new update, which is available for download now, includes support for two different types of widget.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

You’ll soon be able to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android

Google’s Data Restore Tool may soon allow you to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android. Google has reportedly released a new update that includes references to transferring WhatsApp chat data from an iPhone to an Android phone. First spotted by 9to5Google, references for copying WhatsApp chats and history from...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Stop third-party firms' plans to track you using Gmail by uninstalling the app now

DuckDuckGo, for those not familiar with it, is a privacy-first internet search engine that does not profile its users. DuckDuckGo also blocks the trackers that are used by other search engines to track you over the apps and internet sites you visit in order to serve you targeted ads. A 2017 report concluded that Google had placed trackers on 75% of the top 1 million internet websites with Facebook next at 25% and Twitter third at 12%.
Softwareslashdot.org

Windows 11 Now Has Its First Beta Release

Microsoft has released the first beta of Windows 11, available to those enrolled in its Windows Insider Program. From a report: Until today, getting access to Windows 11 meant installing the Dev preview, which Microsoft says is for "highly technical users" as it has "rough edges." According to Microsoft, the beta release is less volatile, with builds being validated by Microsoft (though it's still probably something you'll want to install on a test machine or second partition). Of course, to install the beta you'll need a compatible computer. Figuring out if your hardware will work with the next version of Windows has been notoriously tricky to pin down, but Microsoft's article about preparing for Insider builds directs people to its system requirements page. The company has said that it will be paying close attention to how well 7th Gen Intel and AMD Zen 1 CPUs work during the testing period, so it's possible those systems could be allowed to run the beta but not the final release.
ComputersDigital Trends

Windows 10 21H2 will be the next big update to Windows 10

Microsoft just revealed Windows 10 21H2, the second feature update to Windows 10 in this calendar year. Rumored for a while now, the update is for the 1.3 billion devices running the operating system and promises to “help keep people and organizations protected and productive.” It will be released alongside Windows 11 later this year, again asserting Microsoft’s plans to support Windows 10 through 2025.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Google is making it easier to find Wear OS apps on the Play Store

As we approach the release of Google and Samsung’s joint smartwatch operating system later this year, Google today outlined some new Play Store improvements that will make it easier for customers to find and download apps to their Wear OS devices. The company is making it faster to search for...
Computerslifewire.com

New Chrome OS 91 Build Fixes Chromebook Lock-Out Bug

Google has released a new Chrome OS build, version 91.0.4472.167, in order to fix a bug that was locking some Chromebook users out of their systems. The 91.0.4772.165 stable build of Chrome OS was preventing some Chromebook users from being able to log in and access their files. In some instances, it was also reported to cause "boot looping," which would cause the system to endlessly shut down and restart. With the newest 91.0.4472.167 stable build, affected users should be able to access their Chromebooks again.
ComputersGizmodo

Don't Worry, Windows 11 Will Run Google’s New Android App Bundles [Updated]

Amazon has officially confirmed that it is working on supporting the new Android App Bundle format mandated by Google, resolving the will-they-or-won’t-they question. In addition to sideloading Android apps in Windows 11, you’ll be able to install app bundles through the Amazon Appstore, offering a bit of hope on the horizon for cross-compatibility.
Cell PhonesCNET

How to clear your iPhone cache in Safari, Chrome and Firefox

If your iPhone isn't running its best, you don't have to go out and buy a new one (like the upcoming iPhone 13). Instead, you can clear your iPhone cache to speed things up again. You can also give these easy tips and tricks a try to help your iPhone get back to snapping from app to app and whipping open browser tabs.
Softwarepetri.com

How to Set Up Windows Sandbox

If you want to spin up an isolated Windows 10 desktop quickly, without the knowledge required to work with virtual machines (VM) or the cloud, then Windows Sandbox is the answer. How does Windows Sandbox work?. Windows Sandbox is a feature in Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise, and Education SKUs, which...
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to download Windows 11 beta

Windows 11 has officially been announced, the minimum system requirements have been listed, and there are preview builds available for those looking to try the OS out. Windows 11 is available for anyone who wants to try the OS out before it is officially released to the public. If you have a system that meets the minimum requirements for the OS, you can install Windows 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy