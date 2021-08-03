Cancel
Senate report slams federal agencies over cybersecurity failures

By Rae Hodge
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Senate report out Tuesday called several federal agencies to the carpet for weak cybersecurity practices. Among other things, the 47-page report from the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said seven of the eight federal agencies reviewed had failed to implement baseline cybersecurity practices to protect personally identifiable information, creating a significant privacy and security risk for Americans' data.

