Rolls-Royce lines up funding for mini nuclear reactor revolution

Netherlands’ Port of Rotterdam Authority and Koole Terminals teamed up with Japanese company Chiyoda’s hydrogen storage and transportation technology and Mitsubishi Corporation for commercial development. The project continues assessment of commercial-scale import of hydrogen from overseas sources to Northern Europe, through the port of Rotterdam “Chiyoda Corporation has developed the Spera Hydrogen technology to release hydrogen from MCH [Methylcyclohexane]. MCH is produced from toluene through hydrogenation process,” reads the note released last week. Chiyoda, Mitsubishi, Mitsui, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, completed in 2020 their demonstration project focused on the long distance transportation (5000km) and storage of hydrogen. MCH was produced in Brunei and shipped to Japan; toluene was then sent back to Brunei. Mitsubishi Corporation will lead the commercial development of the project. The feasibility study is expected to take one year. “It is the ambition of the companies to import 100 to 200 ktpa hydrogen in 2025 and 300 to 400 ktpa in 2030.”