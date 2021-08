DAYTON, Ohio — School districts in the Miami Valley will soon be starting classes, and with so many changes over the past year, it can cause some anxiety. After the 2020 school year ended early, and this past year, many kids were in a constant back and forth situation from in school learning to remote learning, while some did hybrid learning. It was a lot of adjusting and as COVID cases continue to rise, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about what this school year will look like.