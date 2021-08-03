The Offspring’s Pete Parada Exits Band Over Vaccination Status

The Offspring has kicked out its drummer over his refusal to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Pete Parada said on Instagram that the band had already found a replacement for him for its upcoming tour and warned him against coming to the studio to record. The ouster didn’t seem to change Parada’s mind about the jab. He wrote, “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour…I have no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same… Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time. I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me — so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime.” Guillain-Barré Syndrome has been identified in a small number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients, but not in those who have received shots made by Pfizer or Moderna, according to the Cleveland Clinic.