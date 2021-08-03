Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Offspring’s Pete Parada Exits Band Over Vaccination Status

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Offspring will return to the road later this month, but when they do a longtime member of the band won't be there. Drummer Pete Parada has revealed that he's currently out of the group as he has a medical condition where it was determined it was best for him not to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Parada
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Offspring#Big Enough#Vaccinations#Guillain Barr Syndrome#The Bad Times Roll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Offspring Boots Its Drummer for Refusing Coronavirus Vaccine

The Offspring has kicked out its drummer over his refusal to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Pete Parada said on Instagram that the band had already found a replacement for him for its upcoming tour and warned him against coming to the studio to record. The ouster didn’t seem to change Parada’s mind about the jab. He wrote, “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour…I have no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same… Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time. I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me — so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime.” Guillain-Barré Syndrome has been identified in a small number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients, but not in those who have received shots made by Pfizer or Moderna, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy