West Coast Struttin’: The Greatest Guns N’ Roses Show Of All Time Turns 30 Today

Guns N’ Roses served up a couple of nods to late rapper Biz Markie during their Thursday night (Aug. 5) set in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. In the fan-shot video below, you can see Axl Rose taking a few moments between tracks, settling in at the piano before “November Rain” offering a few bars of the Biz Markie classic “Just a Friend” encouraging an audience sing-along. Rose and the band also dedicated their performance of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” to the musician as well. Biz Markie died on July 16 at the age of 57 after being in ill health over the previous year. He rele…