Going back to school can be an exciting time. For children, teachers and, yes, even parents. The annual rite of passage finds families scurrying about checking off school supply lists, getting the annual new school clothes, figuring out class and sports schedules, and a whole lot more. Sadly, this year it will also mean Covid concerns, a change in "normal," uncertainty, and other unknowns. With Covid still on the loose, schools are being extra cautious for the upcoming year. The New York State education Department is taking the lead in addressing these issues.