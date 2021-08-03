Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winfield, KS

Walnut Valley Festival prepares for hybrid event, launches vaccination campaign

KSN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Organizers of the 49th Walnut Valley Festival have announced a number of measures designed to provide for a safe hybrid festival this September. After a vaccination campaign in August, the festival will provide for those who wish to attend in person, but also provide live streaming for those who would rather not venture onto grounds. Vaccinated festival-goers will also be able to get a special “I Pick Live Music” wristband and memorial pick at the Information Booth once on the grounds.

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Winfield, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Winfield, KS
Local
Kansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Hybrid Event#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fitness#Walnut Valley Festival#Ksnw#Covid#The Cowley County Fair#Ours#Bob S Place#Vaccine Raffle#Pecan Grove#City Of Winfield#Bleus Family Dining#Biederman S Bistro#El Maguey#College Hill Coffee House#Cowley Cinema 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy