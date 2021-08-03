Cancel
Congress & Courts

Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Metropolitan Police Department Kyle DeFreytag

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the death of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Kyle DeFreytag:. “The Congressional community and Country are heartbroken by the death of Metropolitan Police Department Kyle DeFreytag, a patriot who protected the Capitol on January 6th. “The loss of fallen officers who...

