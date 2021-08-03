Cancel
Nick Bosa’s girlfriend flees social media after N-word, homophobic tweets emerge

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa’s girlfriend Jenna Berman is stepping back from social media after facing backlash for some of her old tweets. Berman came under fire Sunday when the Twitter account, "Resist Programming," resurfaced a series of tweets from 2013 and 2014, in which the physician assistant student apparently used the N-word repeatedly, as well as a homophobic slur and other racist language.

