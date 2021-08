Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to post $5.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.