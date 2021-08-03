Cancel
Dallas Co. Commissioner JJ Koch escorted from meeting after refusing to wear mask

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - A Dallas County Commissioner was ordered to leave Tuesday morning’s meeting because he refused to wear a face mask. Commissioner JJ Koch, the only Republican on the commissioners court, cited Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates. "You do not have the authority under the governor’s order....

Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Mayor Says He Hopes Gov. Abbott Is Putting Public Health Over Politics With COVID-19 Orders

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed a conference in Dallas Wednesday, Mayor Eric Johnson said he hopes the governor is putting public health over politics when it comes to orders regarding COVID-19. Despite a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state and nation, Abbott said he has no plans for any statewide shutdowns or mask mandates.
Dallas, TXeasttexasradio.com

Abbott Reiterates Anti-Covid Mandate Stance

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke Wednesday to the Asian-American Hotel Owners Association’s National Convention in Dallas and said lockdowns are wrong during a pandemic and there will not be any government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates in Texas. Abbott promised the attendees their businesses would not be closed down during an emergency and that the power would remain on due to recent bills passed in the legislature.
Houston, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Houston Mask Mandate May Violate Texas Gov. Abbott’s Order

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a requirement that could go against Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order banning such mandates. Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the mask mandate on Monday due to a “recent uptick in positive...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Suit Filed Against ‘Tiny Tyrant’ Judge Clay Jenkins Says Attorney For Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch  has filed a lawsuit and temporary restraining order against Judge Clay Jenkins and called for his removal from office. Koch’s legal action follows this week’s city council meeting when he was removed at the behest of Jenkins for refusing to wear a face mask. A court bailiff removed Koch from the room at the behest of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. (credit: CBS 11 News) “No disaster or medical emergency exists to support any unilateral rulemaking authority by Jenkins to remove a commissioner from a meeting,” the lawsuit reads. The suit also calls for Jenkins’ removal “since he is issuing illegal orders and misusing the power of his position to prevent fellow commissioners from participating when he knows that his rules are illegal,” according to a statement from Koch’s attorney Warren Norred. “Clay Jenkins has played the part of fear-mongering bombastic tyrant long enough,” the statement reads. Koch also claimed that his removal violated the Texas Open Meetings Act. He is asking for $250,000 or less.  
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows no more COVID-19 lockdowns

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed not to shut down businesses or impose mask mandates to curb COVID-19 surges, insisting “everyone already knows what to do.”. “One thing that we know is that safe practices are important. That said, one thing that we learned along the way is lockdowns are wrong during the course of a pandemic,” Abbott said Wednesday to the Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s National Convention In Dallas, news station DFW-TV reported.

