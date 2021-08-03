Brad Thor: Bestselling author brings back his alter ego Scot Harvath in “Black Ice”

No one is giving live performance like Tyler, the Creator is. No one’s giving visuals, giving story line, giving fashion and aesthetic, giving cheeky riffs on the mythified signifiers of an older Eurocentric leisure class and its habits of conspicuous consumption like him. No one’s giving, full-stop, the way Tyler, the Creator is. For his feature-film-length Saturday night set at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the rapper came out dressed as a bellhop, an image he hinted at in his “Lemonhead” video. Then, he did a full costume change out of the suitcases, donning his Call Me If You Get Lost–era fur cap before launching into “Corso.” From there, he rode a boat onstage like it was a mechanical bull, “floated” on clouds above the stage, and set off some pyrotechnics, all while cycling through songs from this latest album as well as earlier tracks from Flower Boy, Goblin, and Wolf. His current album’s central alter ego Tyler Baudelaire drove the show, but midway through, he pulled out his Igor wig and went to town. Now that the festival has canceled DaBaby’s Sunday-night slot, it should just do an encore screening of this.