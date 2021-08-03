Police: KC-area toddler died after finding gun in home

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a robbery last month have made an arrest. Just after 3:30p.m. July 7, a 51-year-old male victim reported that he was confronted outside his residence in the 700 Block of Washington Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspects who were known to the him and demanded money. They punched him in the face repeatedly and took his wallet. The suspects fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment of injuries.