Kansas City, KS

Police: KC-area toddler died after finding gun in home

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A toddler has died after finding and firing an unsecured gun inside a home in suburban Kansas City, police there said. The shooting happened Sunday night in Independence, according to police. First responders arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the home to find a 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release the child's name.

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy