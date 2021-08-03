This Mom Decided to Make 'Flip Socks' for Her Baby. 9 Years Later, Target Started Selling Her Updated Product.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You might recognize Abbie Boudreau from her many years of reporting on ABC's "Good Morning America." Well, now the three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist has gone from covering the news, to making the news. She sat down with me to talk about her sensory-friendly socks, which are now available at Target.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0