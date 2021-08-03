Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

This Mom Decided to Make 'Flip Socks' for Her Baby. 9 Years Later, Target Started Selling Her Updated Product.

By Jessica Abo
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You might recognize Abbie Boudreau from her many years of reporting on ABC's "Good Morning America." Well, now the three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist has gone from covering the news, to making the news. She sat down with me to talk about her sensory-friendly socks, which are now available at Target.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#Target Store#Abc#T V#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Unable to find adaptive gear for her son, this mom started making it herself

Lisa Radcliffe wanted her son and all kids who wear leg braces to have cool designs to choose from, and when she couldn't find any on the market, Radcliffe got creative. While chatting with her son Buster's orthopedist, she told him that his clunky braces weren't fun, and if "orthotics looked like superhero gear, every kid would want to wear them," Radcliffe told People. "And he said, 'That's a good idea. Somebody should do that.'" Radcliffe worked in tech, but thought it was time to leave that world behind and start her own company to make adaptive gear for kids.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
PetsNewsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Cave City, KYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Whole neighborhood turns up to wave goodbye to couple arrested for harassing the community

A video making the rounds of the internet this week shows how an entire neighborhood in Grayson County north of Dallas, gathered to wave goodbye to their annoying neighbors. The video, posted by TikTok by a user named jessikadykeee, detailed how a couple had been allegedly "harassing" the entire community and was ultimately hauled off to jail. "Bye bye... [Wife's] charges: assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. Husband: deadly misconduct, resisting arrest," the video caption read. Having accumulated over 8.7 million views on TikTok alone, the clip was also shared to Reddit's popular r/Trashy page, with the caption: "Satisfying end to a couple."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman discovers she is ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking her flight home for next year

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...

Comments / 0

Community Policy