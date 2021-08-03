In New York City, you will need to get the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor dining and fitness
New York City will now require proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus for people to engage in indoor dining, fitness and other experiences in the city. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will require COVID-19 vaccine proof for people who want to participate in indoor activities, which includes restaurants, gyms and performance centers, according to The New York Times.www.deseret.com
