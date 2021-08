Let’s be real. There aren’t enough games about Kaiju destroying cities. There are some, sure, but the genre is so ripe for games, yet doesn’t receive all that much love. Thankfully, Gigapocalypse has just entered Early Access to try and mitigate that a bit. The game can’t help but recall Rampage, but with much more replayability, adding in RPG elements and incremental mobile game-esque qualities. Despite only having four levels to stomp through currently, the game easily offers hours of play, even at this early state. But the question stands: is Gigapocalypse worth it already, or should you hold off for now?