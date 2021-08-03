Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers

By ALEXANDRA OLSON
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djSSX_0bGWXhkI00

ARLINGTON, Va. — (AP) — Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so amid a resurgence of the virus.

Microsoft also announced Tuesday that it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and visitors to its U.S. offices starting in September, following similar actions recently taken by Google and Facebook. Microsoft also postponed its planned return to the workplace from September to no earlier than Oct. 4, although it will allow flexibility for some employees to continue working from home, including parents of children who are not eligible for vaccines.

While vaccination mandates have gained traction among employers, many of the companies adopting them have workforces that can transition to remote locations easily.

Many companies that rely on large low-income workforces have far largely declined to mandate vaccines for their front-line workers, making Tyson's announcement significant.

One of the world's largest food companies, Tyson said that members of its leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. Its front-line workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, although the company said the specifics were being negotiated with unions.

Just under half of its U.S. workforce — about 56,000 employees — have been vaccinated after the company staged more than 100 vaccination events since February, it said. The Springfield, Arkansas, company plans to continue with those events and offer a $200 bonus for all front-line workers who receive a vaccine.

The United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents Tyson workers, criticized the company for imposing the requirement while the vaccines still have only emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. UFCW International President Marc Perrone said the union would be meeting with the company over the next weeks to “ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented.”

“While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, and have actively encouraged our members to do so, it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine,” Perrone said in a prepared statement.

In a memo to employees, Tyson CEO Donnie King expressed alarm over the rise of the delta variant and made clear the vaccine requirement was needed to overcome persistent hesitancy to get the shots.

“We did not take this decision lightly. We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today, under half of our team members are,” King wrote.

Tyson, whose brands include Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm, has grappled with deadly outbreaks of the virus at its plants and faced lawsuits from the families of some workers. Tyson said the number of infections at its plant are currently low after the company spent $700 million to better safeguard workers.

Other companies, including Amazon, Walmart and major grocery chains, have so far declined to mandate vaccines for their front-line workers, in part to avoid fueling a labor crunch and persistent worker turnover. The companies are instead continuing with information campaigns, bonuses, time off and other incentives.

Many unions also are firmly opposed to vaccine mandates for their workers.

The spread of the delta variant is also prompting some companies to reimpose mask mandates for workers — even those who are vaccinated — in keeping with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unionized auto workers at three companies — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — will have to go back to wearing masks regardless of their vaccination status, according to a decision announced Tuesday by a task force of representatives from the companies and the United Auto Workers. The move comes just under a month after vaccinated union workers were allowed to shed their masks.

The task force encourages all workers to get vaccinations so mask requirements can eventually be relaxed.

However, Brian Rothenberg, spokesman for the 397,000-member United Auto Workers, said the union is against vaccine requirements because some people have religious or health concerns about vaccinations.

Still, tougher vaccine rules are gaining traction among restaurants, bars and some big entertainment companies, both for workers and customers. Some employers, including the federal government and some state and local authorities, are requiring that unvaccinated workers put up with weekly testing, stopping short of an outright mandate.

In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International announced that unvaccinated employees would have to pay $15 to get tested for the virus onsite, or obtain a test offsite and bring in the results. The company also said that unvaccinated employees would not be paid for time off to quarantine if they test positive for the virus.

MGM Resorts has conducted several vaccination clinics and offered incentives including drawings for employees to win prizes such hotel stays and cash. But President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle expressed frustration at the region's low vaccination rate in a letter to employees imploring them to get the shots.

“Our region’s low vaccination rate is putting us back on the path to overrun hospitals, unnecessary deaths, fewer tourists, and possible furloughs and layoffs,” Hornbuckle wrote. “None of us want that."

______

AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher in Detroit and AP Technology writer Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this story,

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Union Workers#Lawsuits#Health And Safety#Ap#Ufcw International#Fda#Hillshire Farm#General Motors#Stellantis#The United Auto Workers#Vaccinated Union#Mgm Resorts International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Union raises concerns over Tyson vaccine mandate

A meatpacking union representing 24,000 Tyson Foods workers is concerned over the new Tyson vaccine mandate. United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone says, “While we support and encourage workers getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus…it is concerning that Tyson is implementing this mandate before the FDA has fully approved the vaccine."
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

Here are the companies mandating vaccines for all or some employees

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to strike communities nationwide, companies are stepping up their vaccine requirements, mandating that some or all employees get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination. Here is a list of the companies who have publicly announced their vaccination plans:. Anthem. Employees...
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

United Airlines to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all US employees

United Airlines announced Friday that it will require all of its US employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall, becoming the first major airline to do so. The Chicago-based airline’s 67,000 US employees must be vaccinated by no later than Oct. 25 or risk termination, CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said in a letter to employees Friday.
Industrymycbs4.com

Tyson Foods joins the growing list of company enforced vaccinations

Tyson Foods has now joined the growing list of company's mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, including here in Florida. Its all in an effort to protect against the spread of the delta variant, which is spreading like wild fire across the nation and making the sunshine state ground zero for the virus.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. examining what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is examining what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines, a top U.S. official told Reuters on Friday, as it considers what more steps can be done to halt the spread of COVID-19. "We are looking at that just to see how far employers can go when it comes to vaccines and asking their employees to be vaccinated," U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters. "It's on the radar."
Shelbyville, TNShelbyville Times-Gazette

Tyson orders employees to be vaccinated

Tyson Foods, Inc., is requiring its team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, according to a recent press release. Exceptions to the vaccination mandate, Tyson officials have stated, will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodations. Employee backlash. As expected, some...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Can COVID-19 vaccines legally be required in the workplace?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, local hospital leaders announce that they will require all of their employees to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines. They’re asking other major employers to follow suit. That, of course, raises questions about whether other large employers can and will take...
HealthPosted by
Mashed

Tyson Foods' New Vaccine Mandate For Employees Has Twitter Divided

Tyson Foods has become the latest company to require employees to receive the vaccine for COVID-19. "It is abundantly clear that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves, our families and our communities," Donnie King, the CEO of Tyson Foods, wrote in a memo quoted by NBC News.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy