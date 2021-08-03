Find cerveza artesanal in what was Mexico’s most northerly territory, Utah, via Zólupez

Utah’s craft beer culture often signals the various kinds of backgrounds and experiences of our community. Not only does Utah craft beer indicate the presence of our robust, non-teetotaler variety and their beer-brewing creativity, but its momentum also makes way for cultural expression. Past Utah’s history as the settling place for LDS faithfuls, its wild-west frontier days, its times as a Mexican territory and as a Spanish colony, “Indeed some scholars have mentioned that Utah may have been Aztlán, the legendary home of the Aztecs,” says Cerveza Zólupez Beer Company Founding Brewer, Javier Chávez, Jr., who is Mexican-American. “The Aztecs migrated south to Central Mexico from the north, and our very home of Utah may have been the Aztec homeland, some scholars believe.”