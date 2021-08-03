Cancel
Windows 365 Desktop-as-a-Service Product Now Commercially Released

By Kurt Mackie
Redmondmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft on Monday announced the "general availability" commercial release of Windows 365, its newest desktop-as-as-service product. Microsoft is now rolling out Windows 365 for use by organizations in production environments, having previewed it back in June. Microsoft also has Azure Virtual Desktop, another desktop-as-a-service offering, which still continues for organizations with greater customization needs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Windows#Windows Pc#Cloud Management#Windows Devices#Business And Enterprise#Macos#Faq#Azure Active Directory P1#Windows Hybrid Benefit#App Assure
