We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s still getting up to $600 savings with an eligible trade-in, which means that you can get the vanilla variant with 128GB for just $100. In addition, the Galaxy S21 Plus gets an extra $100 instant savings, which leaves it available at $200, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen support can be yours for $400. Now, if you want to get twice the storage, you would only have to add $50 more to any of the models mentioned above.