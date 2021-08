Zohorna inked a two-year, $1.5 million contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday, which will be two-way in 2021-22 and one-way in the second year. The fact that the Penguins are committing to Zohorna being a full-time NHL roster player in 2022-23 is pretty telling about how highly the organization thinks of him. The 25-year-old winger made his NHL debut last year, generating two goals on eight shots, two assists and seven hits while averaging 9:02 of ice time over eight games. With a strong training camp, Zohorna could force his way onto the 23-man roster for Opening Night but still figures to spend some time in the minors this year.