National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be holding National Night Out celebrations Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many events are being hosted by neighborhoods in private locations. Contact your neighborhood association for more details about events hosted in your neighborhood.www.krqe.com
Comments / 0