Ohio Man Caught on Video Punching Male Flight Attendant Allegedly Groped Two Female Flight Attendants’ Breasts. Then He Was Duct-Taped to His Seat.

Video footage of an intoxicated man being duct taped to his seat after allegedly groping flight attendants has gone viral. The man in the mug shot is 22-year-old Maxwell Berry of Norwalk, Ohio. After Berry had two alcoholic drinks on a flight to Florida on July 31st, things got weird. He asked a flight attendant for a third drink while rubbing his empty cup on her butt. The flight attendant responded by saying, "don't touch me." He then got his third drink. Things quickly spiraled out of control after he spilled that drink on his shirt according to the police report obtained by Cleveland 19,