Michael Conlan shows respect for TJ Doheny but confident he’ll emerge victorious

“It’s an all-Irish fight, the biggest all-Irish fight in the last 40 years or so,” Michael Conlon says of his upcoming hometown bout against TJ Doheny. The battle will go down at Belfast’s Falls Park in Ireland, is scheduled for 12 rounds, and is for one of the WBA’s titles. Doheny, who was originally from Ireland, but now resides in Australia, can view this as a kind of hometown fight, as well. “TJ will have his own fan base,” says Conlan, “and I’ll have my massive fan base out here in Belfast. It will make a difference from my last fights. I’m really excited. I’ve been putting the work in, and I know what I need to do.”