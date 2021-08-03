Cancel
Michael Conlan shows respect for TJ Doheny but confident he’ll emerge victorious

By Wil Esco
Bad Left Hook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish junior featherweight Michael Conlan (15-0, 8 KO) is set for his next fight Friday, when he faces veteran TJ Doheny (22-2, 16 KO) in a bout set in Belfast. And as Conlan looks to keep his undefeated record intact, he’s also willingly acknowledging that he’s set to square off against a tough and slick fighter in Doheny. Conlan tells RingTV he’s the best route for Doheny to make it back towards the top of the division while Conlan himself says he needs this win to propel him towards a world title fight.

