Victor Robles Played Part of a Game With a Praying Mantis on His Hat

The Big Lead
 2 days ago
Victor Robles

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals on Monday night, 7-5. Nationals leadoff hitter and centerfielder Victor Robles went 0-for-3 at the plate, but provided the most important highlights of the game as a praying mantis landed on his hat and did not move from the spot for a decent amount of time. Certainly longer than most people would knowingly spend with an insect on their person.

Robels actually made it all the way to center with the mantis on his cap. He even went so far as to tell it when there was one out.

It was a heck of a day for baseball and nature as the Mets dealt with a raccoon at Citi Field earlier in the afternoon and then there was a cat on the field during the Yankees - Orioles game. This is the next best thing to actually playing in a cornfield.

