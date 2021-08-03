Cancel
Motorsports

RaceDayCT Daily Poll: Should NASCAR Have Delayed The Start Of The Whelen Mod Tour Event At Lancaster For Doug Coby?

By Shawn Courchesne
racedayct.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Saturday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Nu-Way Auto Parts 150 at Lancaster Speedway six-time series champion Doug Coby had a broken shifter during the paces laps for the event. He went to pit road before the event and came back out on the track as the field had just completed its first lap. Coby ended up two laps down to start the race. Today’s Daily Poll question asks, should NASCAR have taken one or two more pace laps to allow Coby’s team to fix their situation before starting the event? Vote below.

Doug Coby
#Mod#Racedayct Daily#Nascar Whelen Modified#Speedway#Daily Poll
