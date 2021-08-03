Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Dropout’: Dylan Minnette, Bashir Salahuddin & Alan Ruck Among Nine Added To Hulu Limited Series

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu’s upcoming limited series The Dropout, about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, continues to expand its cast with the addition of Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Bashir Salahuddin and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Also joining the cast are Hart Bochner, James Hiroyuki Liao, Nicky Endres, Camryn Mi-Young Kim and Andrew Leeds. They will appear opposite Amanda Seyfried in the series from Liz Meriwether, Seachlight Television and Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Bashir Salahuddin
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Michael Ironside
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Camryn
Person
Joe Wright
Person
Alan Ruck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Geffen Playhouse#Hulu#Seachlight Television#Abc News#Abc Radio#Apple#Berkeley#Cfo#Wme#Monster Talent Management#Skrzyniarz#Paramount Pictures#Caa#Hbo#Teitelbaum Artists Group#The Arlook Group#Innovative Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Showsjustjaredjr.com

Hulu Reveals Full List of TV Series & Movies Coming In August 2021!

Hulu has unveiled their complete lineup of television shows and movies that will be coming out in August 2021!. The Disney-owned streaming platform doesn’t have a lot of originals premiering in the eighth month of the year, but there are a lot of titles being added. One of the most...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘House Party’: Jacob Latimore To Co-Star In Reboot Of ’90s Comedy From New Line And SpringHill

EXCLUSIVE: The Chi star Jacob Latimore is set to co-star in New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy House Party, produced by the SpringHill Company for HBO Max. Latimore replaces Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who sources say recently left the project to focus on his mental well-being; insiders say the exit was supported by the studio and filmmakers. Latimore will now co-star opposite Tosin Cole, with award-winning music video director Calmatic helming in his feature debut.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Nicole Kidman Calls Hulu Drama “Trippy” & Reveals She Stayed In Character For Five Months – TCA

Nicole Kidman has admitted that she stayed in character as wellness resort director Masha for five months shooting Hulu limited drama series Nine Perfect Strangers. During a TCA panel, she joked that she was “batshit crazy”, repeating a line from her character in the series, which is based on Liane Moriarty’s book. “I’d only respond as Masha,” she said. “I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time so I remember going over to people and sort of putting my hand on their heart, holding their hand, they would talk to me or use my name Nicole when I...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star. In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent...
TV SeriesDeadline

Matt Bomer To Star In ‘Echoes’ Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Bomer is set as a male lead opposite Michelle Monaghan in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Premise: FX on Hulu Unveils BJ Novak Series Title and Cast

The planned BJ Novak series now has a title and its cast. The Premise, a new comedy anthology series, will land on FX on Hulu, part of the Hulu streaming service, in September. Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Eric Lange,...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Dylan O’Brien Is “Not Okay” For Hulu

Dylan O’Brien (“The Maze Runner,” “Love and Monsters”) will join Zoey Deutch in writer-director Quinn Shephard’s satirical comedy feature “Not Okay” for Hulu in the US and Star on Disney+ elsewhere. The story follows a misguided young woman who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence....
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

Dylan O'Brien's 'Love & Monsters' Debuts On Hulu On His Birthday!

Dylan O’Brien‘s sci-fi/action adventure film Love and Monsters is heading to Hulu in the US!. The movie, which also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker and Dan Ewing, will be added to the streaming service at the end of August. Earlier this year, it was added to Netflix for...
TV SeriesApple Insider

America Ferrera joins cast of Apple TV+ limited series 'WeCrashed'

America Ferrera has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ limited series "WeCrashed," which is based on the podcast of the same name documenting the rise and fall of WeWork. The Emmy winner, known for "Superstore" and "Ugly Betty," will star opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the Apple series. "WeCrashed" will be an eight-episode drama that's an adaptation of the Wondery podcast. Ferrera is set to play Elishia Kennedy, described as a "brilliant young entrepreneur who's seduced into joining WeWork and whose life is turned upside down as a result,"according to The Hollywood Reporter.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Hulu’s Theranos Series Fills Out Its Cast

Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout”, about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and the infamous medical testing startup Theranos, has filled out its cast. Alan Ruck, Dylan Minnette, Bashir Salahuddin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Hart Bochner, James Hiroyuki Liao, Nicky Endres, Camryn Mi-Young Kim and Andrew Leeds are set to join Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes in the series.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Only Murders in the Building Trailer Introduces Hulu’s Delightful Mystery Series

There have been some great, intense crime series on TV recently. But what we haven’t had is a strong comedic mystery. Enter Only Murders in the Building, from Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). The series follows three strangers who are true-crime obsessives (Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short), who end up getting embroiled in a murder mystery themselves.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: This Is Us Vet to L&O: OC, Hulu's Tell Me Lies Series and More

Law & Order: Organized Crime is putting a face to a name it dropped in the Season 1 finale: Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) will recur as Congressman Leon Kilbride during Season 2 of the NBC drama, Give Me My Remote reports. The character, who was mentioned by Nick Creegan’s Richie in prison, is described as a “born politician who fosters connections and always plays his cards right.” Additionally, Vinnie Jones (Arrow, Galavant) will appear in multiple episodes as Albi Briscu, a Eastern European gangster “who is the last remaining member of the organization from the old country.” Law & Order:...
Oakland, ILnowdecatur.com

Everything coming to Hulu in August (Homeroom, Nine Perfect Stangers)

Hulu brings three new series to their service in August plus a load of movies. In “Homeroom,” Oakland High School’s class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Hulu Originals Taps Dane Joseph as Director of Unscripted Series

Dane Joseph will join Hulu Original’s expanding unscripted series team as a director. In his new role, Joseph will oversee the streaming platform’s growing programming slate of unscripted series, from development through production. “It is my great pleasure to welcome Dane to Hulu as we expand our offering of unscripted original series,” said Belisa Balaban in a statement. “He has great creative instincts, as well as the skill, relationships and experience to execute at the highest level.” “I am grateful to Belisa and Rob Mills for welcoming me aboard and entrusting me to deliver the highest-quality unscripted programming for the Hulu audience,”...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Love, Victor: Season Three Renewal for Hulu Dramedy TV Series

Victor Salazar and his friends are headed back to Creekwood High. Hulu has renewed the Love, Victor TV series for a third season. A teen dramedy series, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon feature film and stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz. As the series begins, the Salazar family — blue-collar father Armando (Martinez), mother Isabel (Ortiz), Victor (Cimino), little brother Adrian (Fernandez), and younger sister Pilar (Ferreira) — has relocated to Atlanta from Texas. Despite feeling out of place at high school, Victor makes friends with classmates like his awkward neighbor, Felix Westen (Turpel), quick-witted Mia Brooks (Hilson), and media-obsessed Lake Meriwether (Wood). On a journey of self-discovery, Victor faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation. Season two finds a newly out of the closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji (Sear).
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu's The Dropout adds Sam Waterston, Kurtwood Smith and Anne Archer

They'll recur on the limited series about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos. Waterston will play George Schultz, the former U.S. Secretary of State and Theranos board member whose grandson, Tyler Shultz, became the company's whistleblower. Archer will play Charlotte Schultz, George Schultz’s wife. Smith will play famed lawyer David Boies, who fiercely represented Theranos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy