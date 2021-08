K-Hand, one of the most powerful voices in techno and house, a friend and irreplaceable community member to so many in the electronic scene, has died. I know this has been a time of such incredible loss for many people, to the point that I’m sure it’s almost worrying to open up your phone. Kelli Hand, “first lady of techno,” “first lady of Detroit” was an inspiration to many of us musically, but also someone whose absence will be felt deeply and personally.