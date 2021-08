The WWE has been no stranger when it comes to integrating athletes from other fields to add as superstars within the organization, and it seems that recent Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock has shared her dream of entering the ring and becoming a World Wrestling Entertainment superstar. Mensah-Stock recently had an interview hot on the heels of her Summer Games win wherein she expressed her desire to become a professional wrestler within the WWE, joining plenty of other superstars that have transitioned from another field of athletics into the squared circle.