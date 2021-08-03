Cancel
Bentonville Film Festival: What You Need to Know

nwahomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7th Annual Bentonville Film Festival is back to celebrate underrepresented voices of diverse storytellers. The festival will be a hybrid event this year with events both virtually and in-person from August 2 – August 8. Film lovers can expect celebrity events such as “Geena & Friends” featuring Academy Award Winner and Film Festival Chair Geena Davis as well as a 30th anniversary screening of “Thelma & Louise” at 112 Drive-In theater located in Fayetteville. The drive-in event will also feature an exclusive conversation with the film’s Davis and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri.

www.nwahomepage.com

