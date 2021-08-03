Cancel
Photography

Spend 3 Weeks at a Luxury Hotel as Their Photographer Chasing Northern Lights

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hotel in Iceland is calling all photographers for a three-week paid vacation to capture images of this year’s northern lights, as if such work needed a reward. Seeking a professional “Lights-catcher,” the luxurious Hotel Rangá is hosting open applications to any capable and established photographers to stay at their location on the south coast of Iceland, and at their sister hotel in the extremely remote central region for three weeks between late September early October.

