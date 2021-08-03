Spend 3 Weeks at a Luxury Hotel as Their Photographer Chasing Northern Lights

Lighting is undoubtedly a crucial element of any type of photography. With landscape photography, however, it becomes even more difficult, as you have zero control over the environmental factors that affect it. Even though many photography enthusiasts consider golden hours to be ideal for landscape photography, the conditions can vary day by day. Not all golden hours are great. In such situations, you may need to adapt and work with whatever light you have. Making the light work for you is key. In today’s video, photographer Adam Gibbs shares some top tips on what you can do when you’re forced to work with harsh lighting: