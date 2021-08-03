Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

25K fully vaccinated people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, DeSantis says

By Karla Ray, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M19qE_0bGWTMGJ00

MIAMI, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said about 25,000 fully vaccinated people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19.

DeSantis also said there has been a reduction of more than 70% in the mortality rate compared to previous peaks.

The governor promised the state wouldn’t shut down despite being considered the “epicenter” of new COVID-19 cases.

DeSantis said the drop in deaths statewide is a sign that the state did the right thing in its “Seniors First” vaccine rollout.

“You can test positive,” DeSantis said. “We’re seeing that. But at the end of the day, (we’re) really turning this into something that was much more threatening to something that’s more manageable. That’s a huge, huge thing.”

DeSantis went on to say that 25,000 of the state’s recent positive tests were “breakthrough” cases from fully vaccinated people. Channel 9 cannot verify that number because the state doesn’t track that information.

“It may not mean you’ll never test positive, but I think the severity has been lessened, and I think these hospitals would say the same,” DeSantis said.

His comments come as Central Florida’s largest hospital system, AdventHealth, is in “black status,” restricting visitation for most patients. Other hospital systems are putting off elective procedures to keep hospital beds available.

With schools set to reopen without mask mandates in place in just one week, DeSantis said Florida isn’t changing course.

“We’re not shutting down,” he said. “We’re going to have schools open. We’re protecting everybody’s job in this state. These interventions have failed time and time again. With delta, if it didn’t stop it before, it ain’t gonna stop it now, so I think it’s very important we understand that.”

The governor said he would rather have 5,000 cases among 20 year olds than 500 in more vulnerable seniors. He said he believes hospitalizations will level off in the coming weeks.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 424

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Central Florida#Channel 9#Adventhealth#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
WDBO

US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections Saturday, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in the South. Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WDBO

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.
Posted by
WDBO

Zuckerberg's cash fuels GOP suspicion and new election rules

DENVER — (AP) — When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg donated $400 million to help fund election offices as they scrambled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic late last summer, he said he hoped he would never have to do it again. Republican legislatures are granting him that wish. At least...
New York City, NYPosted by
WDBO

Vaccine mandates would make a difference: NIH director

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Sunday he believes vaccine requirements could make a difference in slowing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and acknowledged how politics has polarized public opinion on pandemic mitigation strategies. "Why is it that a mandate about...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Fauci hopes for full vaccine approval soon

WILMINGTON, Del. — The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert hopes the Food and Drug Administration will begin giving full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end. And Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the potential move would spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.
Posted by
WDBO

The Latest: Denver ready to discipline unvaccinated police

DENVER -- Denver’s top public safety leader says he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who don’t follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reports Saturday. A public health order issued by the city health department Monday requires all...
Posted by
WDBO

The Latest: Famed nightclub offers free COVID-19 jabs

MIAMI — Ready to party at one of South Beach’s most glamorous nightclubs? Then roll up your sleeves. LIV is offering free COVID vaccines outside the Miami club where high rollers spend up to $20,000 just for a table. The star-studded nightclub, where Super Bowl champs celebrate at parties that...
MoviesPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Pandemic hits 'Suicide Squad' at box office

NEW YORK -- Moviegoing, once expected to be closer to semi-normal levels by now, continues to be battered by the pandemic, the delta variant of the coronavirus and in-home streaming. The latest casualty: James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” a critically acclaimed, carnage-ridden would-be smash that disappointed with $26.5 million in...

Comments / 424

Community Policy