Care for Tahoe’s trails

Tahoe is being loved to death. Over-crowded beaches and roads have been a burgeoning problem for years that only exploded with overuse during the pandemic. Local agencies are overburdened keeping town centers, beaches, parks, and high-traffic areas clear of trash and illegal fires, and dealing with bear interactions in residential areas. The resources and the staff aren’t there, however, to patrol the hundreds of wilderness trails that fan out across the Tahoe Sierra. So, it’s up to each of us to do our part to pack out our own trash and, unfortunately, the trash of those people who just don’t give a damn about protecting Tahoe.