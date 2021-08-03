Cancel
Care for Tahoe’s trails

By Katherine Hill
thetahoeweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTahoe is being loved to death. Over-crowded beaches and roads have been a burgeoning problem for years that only exploded with overuse during the pandemic. Local agencies are overburdened keeping town centers, beaches, parks, and high-traffic areas clear of trash and illegal fires, and dealing with bear interactions in residential areas. The resources and the staff aren’t there, however, to patrol the hundreds of wilderness trails that fan out across the Tahoe Sierra. So, it’s up to each of us to do our part to pack out our own trash and, unfortunately, the trash of those people who just don’t give a damn about protecting Tahoe.

Over the last 25 years I’ve spent a lot of time on the Tahoe Rim Trail. While the trail is as beautiful as the first time I set foot on it, the number of users has dramatically increased in the last five years. This has led to more litter, more trail damage, increased fire danger and conflicts between user groups (bikers, hikers, runners and equestrians). Tahoe Rim Trail Association, with support from Tahoe Fund’s Take Care Tahoe, has initiated a new program to try to help with the problem: Taskforce Trailhead. It brings volunteer trail lovers to trailheads throughout the Tahoe Basin to provide information on the trail.

