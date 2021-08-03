Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren want Sir Michael Caine to join the Fast Family

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ninth part of Fast & Furious is currently showing in cinemas, but the tenth part has already been extensively thought about. In a recent interview, Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren revealed that they are looking to see if Sir Michael Caine is up to play a part in the next installment.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Michael Caine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Cinemas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Work With Vin Diesel Ever Again

Personally and professionally, there are many similarities between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, enough to make it seem as though they’d get on like a house on fire once the former professional wrestler was drafted in to help reboot Fast & Furious as a blockbuster action franchise beginning with the fifth installment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Helen Mirren: 25 Stunning Old Photos of the Divine Dame

Dame Helen Mirren’s talents have always been undeniable. Long before she won an Academy Award for her understated portrayal of Elizabeth II in The Queen, she became the golden child of British theater thanks to her enigmatic presence and one-of-a-kind versatility. Born to a working-class English mother and a Russian father who played viola with the London Philharmonic, a 13-year-old Mirren first discovered her passion for acting after catching an amateur production of Hamlet.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Vin Diesel’s Wife?

For the last decade, Vin Diesel has been a household name when it comes to action movies. His Fast & Furious franchise — now in theaters with its ninth installment, F9 — and his role as the alien Groot in Marvel Studio’s Guardians Of The Galaxy has brought him worldwide fame and fortune.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Twist’ Starring Michael Caine and Lena Headey

Michael Caine wonderfully portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge in 1992’s family film The Muppet Christmas Carol and now the two-time Oscar winner takes on another of Charles Dickens’ characters, Fagen, in Twist, the latest (unnecessary) modern adaptation of Dickens’ classic novel, Oliver Twist. The 2021 action drama focuses on Twist (Raff Law,...
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Vin Diesel Pays Tribute To Dominican Legend After Johnny Ventura Dies At 81

Vin Diesel should have plenty to celebrate as his recently released F9 pulled in some good numbers at the box office. But the happiness of the Fast franchise’s success is looking to be short lived as the actor is mourning a significant loss. Johnny Ventura, a prominent Dominican figure who created the sound of merengue, has died at the age of 81 and Diesel has paid a special tribute to the artist.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Twist’: Michael Caine, Lena Headey & Parkour Action Cannot Breathe Life Into An Erratic Riff On The ‘Oliver Twist’ Tale [Review]

Charles Dickens’ 1837 novel “Oliver Twist” is classic material: a boy escapes his workhouse to join a gang of pickpockets on the steamy, mysterious streets of Mudfog. Since its release, the novel has been staged numerous times, filmed as a movie starring John Davies in 1948 and adapted into a musical, “Oliver!” in 1968, among many adaptations. The only thing left to do to breathe new life into the classic tale: add parkour, apparently.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Any Jason Statham fan knows the man is hardly above a sequel or two. He played The Transporter‘s Frank Martin three times, donned a beret for The Expendables trilogy, reprised the role of Deckard Shaw for the fifth time in Fast & Furious 9‘s post-credits scene, Hobbs & Shaw 2 remains in development and The Meg 2 starts shooting next year, even if it remains a crushing disappointment that we’ll never see Chev Chelios again unless Crank 3 rises from the ashes.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: Val Kilmer Doc, ‘Modern Love’ and Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Musical

Are you ready for a Leos Carax-directed musical featuring songs by Sparks and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard? Is anybody? Ready or not, the much-buzzed-about, sure-to-be-memorable film will hit Prime Video later this month. That’s the biggest August debut for Prime, but far from the only notable offering this month, which will see the return of one of Prime’s signature series, the conclusion of an ambitious anime project, and a series that pits a drug lord against the undead. August also, as usual, sees some notable films debuting on or returning to Prime, starting with a stone-cold Eighties classic. Stream...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Out Of Every Vin Diesel Dwayne Johnson Diss, One Stands Above The Rest

Although A-List action stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appear on-screen together throughout the "Fast & Furious" franchise as rivals-turned-family characters Dominic "Dom" Toretto and former agent Luke Hobbs, the pair aren't as close as viewers may think. In fact, the June iteration of the racing franchise, "F9," didn't feature Johnson and Deisel together amid speculation of their past feud reigniting.
MoviesMovieWeb

Every Christopher Nolan Movie Ranked by IMDb Score

One of the few directors that defines generations is Christopher Nolan. He's earned himself comparisons to some of the all-time greats, including Kubrick, whom he, himself calls an inspiration to his work. He's given the world of cinema some of the best sci-fi and action films it has seen, coupled with his nearly brain exploding plots and intricate science, it's no surprise to see almost all of his movies turn out as blockbusters and big commercial hits. He's made over 11 films as a director, along with a few short films and has numerous other producer credits to his name as well. Founding his own company, SYNCOPY, along with his wife and long-time collaborator, Emma Thomas, he's garnered a name for himself that studios kill to have on their films. But, how does IMDb see his work? Here are all 11 Christopher Nolan movies, ranked by their IMDb scores only.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy