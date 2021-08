By the time we get to the end of this year, the federal government will have sent millions of Americans a bonus, of sorts, this year that totals almost $3,500. That’s according to a new stimulus update from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, which has calculated that a mix of new stimulus checks and tax credits is having a big impact. To the tune, in fact, of an average of $3,450 for Americans making $65,000 or less annually. These figures focus on the third stimulus checks that millions of Americans have already started to receive. As well as the...