Scott Durkin named CEO of Douglas Elliman

By Tracey Velt
Housing Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published by RealTrends. To stay up to data on real estate brokerage news, please check out RealTrends’ BrokerSource newsletter. After selling her 29% stake in New York City-based Douglas Elliman in 2018, Dottie Herman will step down as CEO and long-time Douglas Elliman leader Scott Durkin will take over.

